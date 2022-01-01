Several Tennessee colleges delaying in-person classes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Rhodes College in Memphis is among those schools altering its spring schedule after a resurgence of COVID-19.

According to an announcement on its website, the college will begin classes remotely before moving to in-person classes on Jan. 31.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt University in Nashville has delayed the start of classes for most students until Jan. 17.

Tennessee State University, also in Nashville, is delaying the start of the new semester until Jan. 24.