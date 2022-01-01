Storms Moving Out, Flood Concern Continues, Cold & Snow on the Way

Saturday Evening Forecast Update

Saturday Evening Forecast Update for January 1st:

An enhanced risk (3/5) for severe storms continues this evening for McNairy & Hardin Counties. Heavy rain could lead to flooding concerns for areas north of I-40 as well. The front will pass tonight and much cooler weather and some snow showers will move in for Sunday. Catch the latest radar coverage of tonight’s storms, more on your snow accumulation chances, plus frigid wind chills are on the way right here. In the meantime, we will be tracking the storms in the weather center and alert you to any dangerous weather that might be heading your way over the next few hours.

TONIGHT:

Cloudy skies and rain showers will continue tonight. The storm threat should wrap up quickly after the sun goes down. We still could see a few stronger storms in McNairy, Harden and southern Decatur counties though through 7 PM. The cold front is expected to pass across the Mississippi River around 9 PM and move through Madison County around midnight. Temperatures behind the front will drop quickly tonight after the front passes. We will drop down below freezing by sunrise on Sunday.

Flash flooding could also end up before a concern, especially for areas north of Madison County. Highs will reach the low 70s before the system and cold front begin to move across the region. Lows Saturday night could fall down to around freezing by sunrise Sunday and temperatures will continue to fall for the back half of the weekend.

SUNDAY:

The coldest weather this fall/winter season looks to be heading our way on Sunday and sticking around into next Monday. Highs will only make it into the low 30s Sunday afternoon and Sunday night, the chances to fall into the teens appears to be possible. Brisk northwest winds will also be factor on Sunday making it feel even colder. The winds chill Sunday evening/night and into Monday morning will fall down into the low teens and possibly even single digits at times due to some gusty northwest brisk winds behind the front.

Most of the models are also hinting at some light winter precipitation moving in on the back side of the storm system before it moves out. Most everyone will encounter some wintry mix and snow showers, but models are suggesting any snow accumulations will be minimal with most of us seeing less then an inch. The snow showers are expected to move through West Tennessee between 8 AM and 6 PM on Sunday. The worst case scenario we have seen showing up in some of the forecast model runs is around 2″ of snow north of I-40, but that is not as likely of a case as us seeing just a dusting of snow. Some sleet or freezing rain could start to fall for an hour or two before the snow begins.

We will be watching this situation very closely in the Storm Team Weather Center as the severe weather threat moves out and hope to have a better idea of what we can expect as far as snow chances as the system gets a little closer. The wind chills are expected to be in the teens on Monday morning as well so be sure to find your winter gear if you will be heading out. But we need to get through the severe weather threat first before we focus much attention on the cold and snow. Monday of next week is expected to be cold all day as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see our first round of winter precipitation and some forecast models are hinting at some snow around the corner. There could be a few chances for severe weather though as we start 2022 as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

