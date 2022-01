Anne Ingram Seavers

Trezevant, Tennessee

Funeral services for Anne Ingram Seavers from Trezevant, TN will be January 4, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Union Academy Church, McKenzie.

The family will receive friends at Brummitt Funeral Home, Trezevant on January 3, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and at Union Academy Church on January 4, 2022 at 12 noon until time of service. Burial will be at Trezevant Cemetery.

Mrs. Seavers, 96, died Saturday, January 1, 2022 at AHC in McKenzie.

She was born February 15, 1925 in Ridgley, Tennessee to Jess and Dora Cole Ingram. She was married 62 years to Clifton Seavers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Clifton Seavers; daughter, Diane Woodard; son, Wayne Seavers; grandson, Ron Seavers; son-in-law, Willie Hinson; sisters, Ruth Johns and Dale Willis.

She is survived by her three daughters: Brenda Hinson, Scarlett (Don) Barger, and Amy (Tim) Ellington all of Trezevant; Daughter-in-law, Carolyn Seavers; Grandchildren: Keliea (Anthony) McCartney, Brad (Melanie) Barger, Terri (Joe) Norval, Roxanne Young, Alan Hinson, Russell (Nikki) Pryor; 11 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren.