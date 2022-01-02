Fire ravages South Africa’s historic Parliament complex

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Firefighters are battling a major blaze at South Africa’s national Parliament complex in the southern city of Cape Town.

Officials say Sunday’s fire started in a building that houses offices and spread to the National Assembly building, where South Africa’s Parliament sits.

A city official says some offices were “gutted” by the blaze and efforts now are focused on saving the National Assembly, where some ceilings have collapsed.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the scene and said police are questioning a person in connection with the fire.

The 138-year-old Parliament complex is a historic gem that has hosted some of the most pivotal moments in South Africa’s history and contains some priceless artifacts.

To read more details on this story, click here.

For more news stories happening around the world, click here.