Haywood County welcomes new judge

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — History is made in a local town.

Today Jennifer Smith Scott was sworn in at the Haywood County Justice Complex.

Scott is the first female general sessions judge for Haywood County.

She says it’s been a dream of hers to be in this position since she was a child.

She describes the feeling as surreal and says she’s very humbled to take on this role.

“Most people would assume that I’m excited, but actually the most overwhelming feeling I have is humility. I’m truly humbled to be able to serve our community in this capacity,” Scott said.

Judge Scott says the first thing on her list is to look at other resources to benefit the community, such as recovery and mental health court.