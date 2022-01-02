John Keith Adams

McKenzie, Tennessee

A memorial service/visitation for John Keith Adams, 51, will be held Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at The Gleason Community Center located at 506 North Cedar Street Gleason, Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home handled the cremation service.

Mr. Adams, served in the U.S. Air Force for two years, he did Dj and Karaoke Services at JW Brewskies Bar in Gleason, by the name “Mr. Tumblebug Karaoke”.

He died Wednesday, December 28, 2021 at Baptist Carroll County Hospital in Huntingdon.

He was born on October 22, 1970 in Huntingdon, Tennessee to John Kay and Patricia Ann Blaylock Adams, Jr.

He was a Baptist by faith and was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his daughter Carley Adams, his sons Dillon Adams and Matthew Adams, his sister Marla L. Adams, nephews Douglas Huney, Tony Howard, Damien Howard, and two grandchildren.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhome.com.