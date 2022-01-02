Mary Ann McQueen Jones, of Henry, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Henry Co. Medical Center. She was 74 years old.

Services for Ms. Jones will be held at McEvoy Funeral Home in Paris, TN on January 2, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Officiating will be Richard and Terri Dakin, First Church of the Nazarene.

Burial will follow at West Wood Penecostal Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Devin Western, Tom Freeland, Tim Johnson, David Owens, Kevin Campbell, and Raymond Western.

Visitation will be held after 10:00 A.M. Sunday until time of service.

Ms. Jones was born on December 5, 1947 in Springfield, Illinois to Cheyenne and Rose Crane, both preceded.

She was engaged to Lonnie “Crash” Pinlkenton, Henry, Tennessee.

She leaves behind daughters, Tammy (Robert) Keener, Henry, Tennessee and Rose Collins, St. Louis, Missouri; and also leaves son Raymond Western and Fiance`, Angela Suratt, Henry, Tennessee and was preceded in death by son Tim McQueen.

Ms. Jones leaves behind two sisters Joann (Tom) Freeland, Paris, Tennessee and Agnes Carroll, Paris, Tennessee; Brother-in-law: Jerry Carroll, preceded.

She is survived by several grandchildren; David Owens, Tashia Owens, Daniel Western, Paige Wilson, Devin Western, Candace Hill, Sandra Hendrick, and Christina Scott,

and one grandson Dylan Western, preceded.

She is also survived by numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family members and special friends.

Ms. Jones was a Christian by faith who attended and volunteered her time at First Nazarene Church in Paris. She enjoyed sewing, playing bingo, playing her scratch-offs, fishing, along with arts and crafts. She was well known for her cooking, most especially for her squirrel or chicken and dumplings. Mary Ann was a very kind and loving lady who adored her children and grandchildren.

For more information contact McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc., Paris, TN 38242, (731) 642-1441.