Robert Earl Ellis of Paris, Tennessee passed away at Jackson Madison County General Hospital on December 30, 2021 at age 57.

His body is to be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.

Mr. Ellis was born November 7, 1964 in Paris, Tennessee to Charles Earl Ellis, preceded and Glendora Osborne Ellis, Paris, Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Nell Ellis.

Mr. Ellis was married on March 20, 1987 to Sonya McFarland Ellis, Paris, Tennessee.

He is survived by one daughter, Amanda Ellis, Paris, Tennessee and one grandchild, Paislee Ellis, Paris, Tennessee.

Mr. Ellis is also survived by his Mother-in-law, Sarah McFarland, Paris, Tennessee and Father-in-law, Murray McFarland, preceded.

Mr. Ellis was a Christian by faith. He worked for Dana with 20 years of service. Robert was an avid outdoors-man who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed gardening, yard work and mowing.

Memorials may be to sent to McEvoy Funeral Home to help defray final expenses.