Timothy Charles “Tim” McGuire, Paris, Tennessee passed away at Jackson Madison General Hospital on Thursday, December 30 at age 54.

His body is to be cremated and a family graveside service will be planned for a later date at Maplewood Cemetery.

Mr. McGuire was born on January 12, 1967 in Paris, Tennessee to J.C. McGuire and Sarah Nell Owen McGuire, both preceded.

He was preceded in death by grandparents: Paternal: John T. McGuire and Dona Baker McGuire, both preceded. Maternal: Henry W. Owen and Mattie Bell Vaughn Owen, both preceded.

Tim is survived by numerous cousins, other family members and friends.

Mr. McGuire was a Christian by faith. He was a Henry County High School graduate who formerly worked at Dollar General Stores in Paris and later owned and operated his own cleaning business.

The family requests that memorials be made to: Easton’s Angels, P.O. Box 1371, Paris, TN 38242.

