Vivian Gale Wicker

1954 – 2021

Vivian Gale Wicker, age 67, resident of Coldwater, Mississippi and wife of Mark Randall “Rock” Wicker, departed this life Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at her home.

Gale was born August 15, 1954 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Coleman Leslie Bryan, Jr. and Roselyn Hughes Bryan. She was employed at Meucci Cues for 30 years and was a homemaker throughout her life. Gale was married June 5, 1989 to Randy Wicker and she loved decorating for Christmas, working jigsaw puzzles, gardening, spending time with her grandchildren and watching her great-grandson, “Leigh Leigh”.

Mrs. Wicker is survived by her husband of 32 years, Randy Wicker of Coldwater, MS; two daughters, Martina Lisa Anderson of Coldwater, MS and Meleney Davenport (Shawn) of Coldwater, MS; her sister, Lynn Johnson of Grand Junction, TN; two brothers, Coleman Leslie Bryan III (Doreena) of Saulsbury, TN and Mark Bryan (Tracy) of Collierville, TN; four grandchildren, Jessica Anderson of Coldwater, MS, Victoria Young of Coldwater, MS, Ashton Scott of Coldwater, MS and Dawsyn Bryan of Coldwater, MS; and her great-grandson, Leighton Young of Coldwater, MS.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Wicker will be held at 1 P.M. Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with James Lindsey officiating. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery in Collierville. A visitation for Mrs. Wicker will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Senatobia-Tate County Animal Shelter, 909 E.F. Hale Drive, Senatobia, MS 38668.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.