West Tennessee Sees First Snowfall of the Year and Bitter Cold Temperatures

Weather Update – Sunday, January 2, 2022 – 5:15 PM

TODAY:

We’ve had a wet and cool start to our day across West Tennessee. A winter weather advisory was issued this morning for the majority of the region, lasting until 10PM tonight. With this, we should continue to see winter weather showers, such as snow and sleet, over the next few hours. Temperatures should continue to drop into the lower 20’s tonight as clouds begin to move out of the area.

TOMORROW:

Showers should taper off overnight, leaving dry conditions on Monday. However, wind chills could drop into the teens so make sure and bundle up. Freezing conditions overnight could lead to black ice concerns by the morning so make sure and give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to be. Highs should reach into the upper 30’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows could drop back into the teens with wind chills in the lower teens.

THIS WEEK:

We should continue sunny skies into Tuesday with highs in the upper 40’s. During the late afternoon to overnight hours, mostly cloudy skies should return. Lows should drop into the upper 30’s, giving us a break from the freezing temperatures. By Wednesday, a mostly cloudy day is in store with highs in the lower 50’s. Overnight showers with a passing cold front could lead to another wintry mix lasting into Thursday morning.

Highs Thursday barely escape freezing temperatures and could continue cloudy conditions. Overnight lows should return to the lower teens, with wind chills in the single digits possible. By Friday, highs still remain in the lower 30’s but a little sunshine returns throughout partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows should drop back into the lower 20’s.

THIS WEEKEND:

A rainy weekend is in store, starting Saturday evening. Highs reach into the 50’s on Saturday with winds kicking up in speed. Scattered showers should begin to pick up in the late evening hours on Saturday. They should continue overnight and into Sunday with lows in the upper 40’s. Highs on Sunday remain in the 50’s but should drop after the next cold front passes that evening.

