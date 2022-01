CHECK IT OUT: The Amazing Race Season 33 preview

THE AMAZING RACE: It’s back! The Amazing Race started production on season 33 in February 2020.

After three legs, filming stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After 18 months and the longest pit stop in the show’s history, The Amazing Race resumed and finished filming this past fall.

Season 33 of the Amazing Race debuts Wednesday night on WBBJ-TV.

Check out this preview: