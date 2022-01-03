Cold Tonight, Sunny Tuesday, Snow Chances Return on Thursday

Monday Evening Forecast Update

Monday Evening Forecast Update for January 3rd:

Clear skies and calm winds will make for a cold night across West Tennessee. Sunny skies and mid 40s are expected on Tuesday and that should melt most of the snow currently on the ground. But mid range forecast models are suggesting at another shot for snow coming in on Thursday. As of now it seems we could see another inch or two but will have a better idea of the forecast over the next 24 hours when the short term and more accurate forecast models take a look at the event. Catch the latest details and your full weather forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Clear skies and calm winds will make for another chilly night across West Tennessee. The wind chill will not be much of a factor, but temperatures will stay in the 20s and could fall down to the low 20s by the morning.

TUESDAY:

Temperatures will warm up a bit on Tuesday and we should see plenty of sunshine. Highs will reach the mid 40s and the winds will come out of the south and be a bit breezy at times. Tuesday night lows are likely to stay in the 30s with most of the region staying a few degrees above freezing in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy skies will return on Wednesday and the temperature will continue to warm up some as the day goes on. Highs will make it up to around 50° and the winds will change direction in the afternoon and come out of the northwest. That could keep some locations stuck in the upper 40s. Clouds will increase Wednesday night and some snow showers could move in around sunrise on Thursday. Wednesday night lows are forecast to drop down into the mid to upper 20s.

THURSDAY:

Mid range forecast models are showing another round of snow showers moving through West Tennessee during the first half of the day on Thursday. The snow showers will move out into the afternoon and evening hours and we could see another inch or two of snow. The short term and more accurate forecast models will take a look at the event on Tuesday and we should start to have a better idea as to what to expect as far as accumulation totals by then.

Highs on Thursday will only make it into the mid 30s but that depends on the timing of the arrival of the next storm system. The winds will be breezy at times out of the north behind that front and that will make for a cold afternoon and evening. Regardless on how much snow we see, it is going to be cold again Thursday night with lows falling back into the teens again.

FRIDAY:

Friday will start out cold with morning lows in the teens, but as the day goes on, highs will reach the upper 30s in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected and the winds will be light out of the northeast. Friday night the winds will start to shift out of the north to the south and that will keep overnight lows out of the teens and back into the mid 20s.

THE WEEKEND:

Long range forecast models are hinting at a decent warm up coming the upcoming weekend. They are also hinting at chances for showers and some weak storms to return on Saturday. As of now, severe weather is not expected as highs are only forecast to reach the 50s this weekend. We will be keeping an eye on the weekend forecast though as the week progresses.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see our next round of winter precipitation and forecast models are hinting another shot of snow around the corner. There could be a more chances for severe weather though as we get going into 2022 as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13