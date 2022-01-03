Henry County Medical Center works to give patients healthier year

PARIS, Tenn. — The Henry County Medical Center is aiming for everyone to have access to a healthier year in 2022.

According to a news release, the center is offering nutrition counseling, classes on living with chronic conditions, and a program that is all about you!

HCMC’s “It’s All About You in 2022” campaign will connect you to medical professionals via Facebook Live and YouTube.

The release says questions can be sent to tdaughrity@hcmc-tn.org, and videos will later be posted on HCMC’s Facebook page on the 22nd of each month at 12 p.m.

“We are very excited to be able to offer these Live events and videos again this year as we face another heightened COVID-19 surge,” said Tory Daughrity, Director of Marketing and Public Relations. “We know it is not the same as being at a live event, but we hope we can do some later in the year. Be sure to watch our social media and website for details of all our upcoming events, screenings, and activities.”

Along with the campaign, the center has partnered with Dietician Associates, Inc.

The center says the partnership will give you access to nutrition services regardless of insurance, but will require a referral from a physician.

This new service can be accessed through the telehealth services, the release says.

“This is the first of several telehealth services that we will be launching this year for patients in our region,” said Rachel Matlock, Telehealth Network Director. “We are excited to provide options for care and improved health.”

The center says this is a healthy approach to diabetes, weight, blood pressure, and other chronic conditions.

And those with chronic conditions such as cancer, asthma, depression, anxiety, COPD, arthritis, diabetes, and more, may be interested in some upcoming classes.

Free classes will be offered each Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. online, and will teach attendees how to care for their chronic conditions day-to-day.

HCMC says these classes will begin on Thursday, Jan. 13, and will continue for six weeks.

You can register for the classes by calling the Henry County Medical Center FindLine at (731) 644-3463.

You can find a schedule of the “It’s All About You in 2022” campaign here.

