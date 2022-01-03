Funeral service for Mattie Pearl Garrett-Posey, age 86, will be Friday, January 7, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Temple C.O.G.I.C. in Parsons, TN. Burial will follow in Garrett Cemetery in Perryville, TN.

Mrs. Garrett-Posey died Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital in Milwaukee, WI.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Temple C.O.G.I.C. in Parsons, TN from 10:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

