Services for Mr.. Lee Donald Taylor, 89, will be held Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Brother Dennis Trull officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Wednesday, January 5, 2022 from 11:00 am until service time. Mr. Taylor, a retired automobile salesman and owner of Taylor’s Auto Sales retired in 2009, Mr. Taylor with his family moved to McKenzie with the Western Auto Store in 1972, he also was the owner of Taylor’s Outlet with stores located in Huntingdon, Somerville, Savannah, Brownsville, Martin and Bolívar died Saturday, January, 1, 2022 at his residence. He was born on October 26, 1932 in Adamsville, Tennessee to George Morris and Lessie Mae Hawkins Taylor. He was a member of McKenzie First Baptist Church in McKenzie, a Korean War veteran of the US Air Force and was a Mason. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years Jimmie Sue Stanford Taylor of McKenzie, his daughters Vickie (Mike) Davis of Eads, TN, Sheila Lott and Patricia Cunningham both of McKenzie, his son Michael Lee (Jennifer) Taylor of McKenzie, eight grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Pallbearers who will be serving will be Michael Taylor, Christopher Taylor, Matthew Taylor, Scott Cunningham, Tom Lott, and Michael Davis.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www.brummittmckenziefuneralhom e.com.