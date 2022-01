Mugshots : Madison County : 12/30/21 – 01/03/22

1/45 Michael Miller Michael Miller: Violation of probation

2/45 Andre Cason: Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/45 Aheamda Agins Aheamda Agins: Simple domestic assault

4/45 Avery Harrison Avery Harrison: Driving under the influence, open container law, violation of community corrections, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license, evading arrest, violation of implied consent law

5/45 Carlotta Murrell Carlotta Murrell: Violation of probation



6/45 Cherylonda Bledsoe Cherylonda Bledsoe: Violation of probation

7/45 Christian Rainey Christian Rainey: Violation of community corrections

8/45 Christopher Duncan Christopher Duncan: Schedule VI drug violations, disorderly conduct

9/45 Christopher Lyons Christopher Lyons: Criminal trespass

10/45 Conner Mayweather Conner Mayweather: Forgery, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, worthless checks, open container law, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license



11/45 Dakota Webb Dakota Webb: Violation of probation

12/45 Deadrick Brown Deadrick Brown: Violation of probation

13/45 Deandre Wright Deandre Wright: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

14/45 Deiontei Ferrell Deiontei Ferrell: Theft between $10,000 and $59,000/theft of motor vehicle, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/45 Desayvion Harris Desayvion Harris: Disorderly conduct



16/45 Donald Berisford Donald Berisford: Driving under the influence

17/45 Flossie Cole Flossie Cole: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence

18/45 Heath Salley Heath Salley: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

19/45 Jacqueline Lightfoot Jacqueline Lightfoot: Assault, public intoxication, resisting stop/arrest

20/45 Jeffery Hayes Jeffery Hayes: Simple domestic assault



21/45 Jermey Watson Jermey Watson: Violation of probation, failure to appear

22/45 Jermaine Dave Jermaine Dave: Aggravated burglary

23/45 Johnathan Jarmon Johnathan Jarmon: Driving on revoked/suspended license

24/45 Jose Castro Jose Castro: Violation of probation, failure to comply, driving on revoked/suspended license

25/45 Joshura Arnold Joshura Arnold: Public intoxication



26/45 Kaylah Webb Kaylah Webb: Schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, contraband in penal institution

27/45 Kendra Dean Kendra Dean: Schedule III drug violations, methamphetamine precursor, schedule V drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

28/45 Kenneth Hess Kenneth Hess: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

29/45 Keno Belford Keno Belford: Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

30/45 Lacree Allen Lacree Allen: Schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



31/45 Marcus Armous Marcus Armous: Assault, theft between $1,000 and $9,999, criminal impersonation, vandalism

32/45 Martavius Cross Martavius Cross: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

33/45 Marvin Scott Marvin Scott: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

34/45 Matthew Alexander Matthew Alexander: Possession of stolen property

35/45 Michael Marquez Michael Marquez: Schedule VI drug violations, violation of registration law



36/45 Pertia Hendrix Pertia Hendrix: Shoplifting/theft of property, criminal trespass, failure to appear

37/45 Quincy Jelks Quincy Jelks: Disorderly conduct

38/45 Richard Thome Richard Thome: Vandalism

39/45 Robyn Henderson Robyn Henderson: Violation of probation

40/45 Robyn Parham Robyn Parham: Public intoxication



41/45 Sadarius Johnson Sadarius Johnson: Aggravated assault

42/45 Skylar Etheridge Skylar Etheridge: Assault, aggravated burglary, theft under $999, vandalism

43/45 Terrance Mcnary Terrance Mcnary: Violation of order of protection

44/45 Terry Bridges Terry Bridges: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence

45/45 Tylan Chism Tylan Chism: Criminal trespass



























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/30/21 and 7 a.m. on 01/03/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.