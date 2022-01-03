TVA fights proposed solar cooperative in West Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority claims a new solar power cooperative in West Tennessee is illegal, while supporters of the project accuse TVA of trying to maintain a monopoly.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports that the Jackson Sustainability Cooperative is asking the Tennessee Public Utilities Commission to either grant it a certificate to operate or an exemption from regulations that bar independent power distribution within TVA’s service territory.
The company is promising to deliver clean and cheap power with a $67 million solar farm and battery storage hub.
But TVA officials say allowing the new company to cherry-pick customers would hurt TVA’s ability to provide affordable, reliable energy.
To read more on this story, click here.
For more Tennessee news, click here.