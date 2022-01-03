West Tennessee welcomed into 2022 with winter weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee started the new year with some white winter weather.

On Sunday afternoon, snow made its way into the region, making it our first snowfall of the year. And locals were pretty excited about it.

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







“What we received last night was just enough to cover the ground. Just beautiful, and right here at the first of the year,” said Brittany Gowan, who has lived in Huntingdon her entire life.

Gowan says snowfall isn’t very rare this time of year.

“Almost every year there has been snow, but it has always came after the first of the year. At the beginning of last year, we got a really good snow. It was probably one of the best snows I remember since I was a kid,” Gowan said.

Snowfall totals were a little less this year compared to last year, and thankfully the weather had very little to no impact on the roads.

“It was just enough to keep people from staying inside. Everybody is out and about today, which is a really good thing,” Gowan said.

Snowfall totals ranged from half an inch to two and a half inches across West Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service.

But what about snow levels at your house?

“Probably a half an inch, if that. I really don’t honestly know. There seemed to be more up closer to my home than there was out in the yard,” Gowan said.

If you want to find out how much snow fell in your area, you’ll want to find a nice open field or your backyard. The more open the better.

Then you want to make sure it’s untouched and undisturbed.

Lastly, you’re going to take your handy tape measure or ruler and get to work.

But if you do measure your snowfall, act fast! It won’t be lasting much longer.

“One good snow, and then I’m done. I would like it gone by the end of the week,” Gowan said.

Snowfall may begin to melt, but the chance for more winter weather remains in the forecast.

You can find live radar, hour-by-hour forecast, and more on the WBBJ Weather App.