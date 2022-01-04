15-year-old charged with murder in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department is investigating an alleged murder that took place during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

According to police, on January 1 officers responded to Light Street around 12:57 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, the body of 20-year-old Nicholas Sampson was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dyersburg police then developed information that a 15-year-old juvenile from Ridgely may be responsible.

Around 1 p.m. Saturday, police say the juvenile turned himself in and was charged with first degree murder.

He was then ordered to be held at the Dyer County Juvenile Court.

Additional information was not immediately available as the investigation remains ongoing.

For more local crime stories, click here.