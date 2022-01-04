2 injured in shooting on South Lexington Street in Trenton
TRENTON, Tenn. – Trenton police have responded to a shooting in the 400 block of South Lexington Street in Trenton.
Trenton Police Chief Bill Cusson says a group of people were gathered outside a home when they were shot at from a vehicle.
Two people were left injured after multiple shots were fired.
