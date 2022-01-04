Bobby Gene Williams, age 86, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Sugar Creek Senior Living Center in Brownsville, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN with Bro. J P Barden officiating. Burial will follow at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens in Brownsville, TN. Visitation for Mr. Williams will be on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM at the Lea and Simmons Funeral Home.

He was born June 13, 1935, in Haywood County to Will and Eva Overton Williams. He worked Security for AT&T. He loved his family and his country and served in the Tennessee National Guard. He was a faithful member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and sang in the choir. He later joined New Vision Baptist Church in Brownsville. He loved baseball and was a 32nd Degree Mason.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Williams of Brownsville, TN; one sister, Betty Iris Robinson of Bartlett, TN; caretakers, Dorothy Watkins and Shirley Currie; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Will and Eva Williams; five brothers, Bo Williams, W.L. Williams, Douglass Williams, Dempsey Williams and his twin, Billy Dean Williams; two sisters, Ladonia Chandler and Mary Hudgins.

Pallbearers for the services are Max Williams, David Williams, Chuckie Powell, Tommy Robinson, Glen Beal, Jimmy Byrum, and Bobby McCage.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be made to New Vision Baptist Church, PO Box 324, Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.