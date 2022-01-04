Dianna K. Maddox

Personal Information:

Mrs. Maddox was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Paris where she served as Director of Deaf Ministries. “Ms. Dianna” was a Special Education Teacher’s Assistant and School Bus Driver for the Paris Special School District for over 30 years. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: Silent Ministries, c/o First Baptist Church, 313 N. Poplar St., Paris, TN 38242