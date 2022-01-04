Dianna K. Maddox

WBBJ Staff,
Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer

McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.

Paris, TN 38242                           Phone # (731)642-1441
Name: City & State Maddox Dianna Photo 1Dianna K. Maddox, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 79
Place of Death: Her residence
Date of Death: Thursday, December 30, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: 2:00 P.M. Friday, January 7, 2022
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Dr. Trent Bullock and Bro. Todd Henson, First Baptist Church
Place of Burial: Memorial Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Thursday; after 11:00 A.M. Friday until service
Date/Place of Birth: August 2, 1942 in Murray, Kentucky
Pallbearers: Rod James, Joe Oliver, Brock Maddox, Preston Maddox, Jerry Maddox and John Cleaver
Both Parents Names: Hubern Wayne Ferguson and Shellie Williams Ferguson both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Homer Maddox, survives in Paris, TN; married: April 14, 1962
Sons: City/State William Kent (Kelli) Maddox, Ooltewah, Tennessee

Kirk (Kelly) Maddox, Calvert City,  Kentucky
Sisters: City/State Linda Turner, preceded
Grandchildren: Paige (Jameson) McWhorter, Brock Maddox, and Preston Maddox
Personal Information: Mrs. Maddox was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Paris where she served as Director of Deaf Ministries. “Ms. Dianna” was a Special Education Teacher’s Assistant and School Bus Driver for the Paris Special School District for over 30 years.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: Silent Ministries, c/o First Baptist Church, 313 N. Poplar St., Paris, TN 38242

 

Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts