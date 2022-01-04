Dianna K. Maddox
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Dianna K. Maddox, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|79
|Place of Death:
|Her residence
|Date of Death:
|Thursday, December 30, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|2:00 P.M. Friday, January 7, 2022
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Dr. Trent Bullock and Bro. Todd Henson, First Baptist Church
|Place of Burial:
|Memorial Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00 until 7:00 P.M. Thursday; after 11:00 A.M. Friday until service
|Date/Place of Birth:
|August 2, 1942 in Murray, Kentucky
|Pallbearers:
|Rod James, Joe Oliver, Brock Maddox, Preston Maddox, Jerry Maddox and John Cleaver
|Both Parents Names:
|Hubern Wayne Ferguson and Shellie Williams Ferguson both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Homer Maddox, survives in Paris, TN; married: April 14, 1962
|Sons: City/State
|William Kent (Kelli) Maddox, Ooltewah, Tennessee
Kirk (Kelly) Maddox, Calvert City, Kentucky
|Sisters: City/State
|Linda Turner, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Paige (Jameson) McWhorter, Brock Maddox, and Preston Maddox
|Personal Information:
|Mrs. Maddox was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Paris where she served as Director of Deaf Ministries. “Ms. Dianna” was a Special Education Teacher’s Assistant and School Bus Driver for the Paris Special School District for over 30 years.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to: Silent Ministries, c/o First Baptist Church, 313 N. Poplar St., Paris, TN 38242