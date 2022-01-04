John Kenneth McIntyre

John Kenneth McIntyre, age 86, resident of Macon, Tennessee and husband of the late Mary Lou McIntyre, departed this life Sunday, December 26, 2021 at his home.

John was born October 22, 1935 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Aubrey J. McIntyre and Bessie Beatrice Smith McIntyre. He graduated from Bartlett High School and continued his education at Memphis State University. He served his country in the United States Army and was married August 26, 1960 to the love of his life, Mary Lou Harris McIntyre, who preceded him in death on July 12, 2005. John was employed as a maintenance manager for Alpha Chemical in Piperton before his retirement and was a member of Macon Church of Christ. He enjoyed antique cars and had a Model T collection, working on hot rods, building and sculpting.

Mr. McIntyre is survived by three daughters, Deborah Ginn of Memphis, TN, Donna Gordon (Robert) of La Grange, TN and Denise Rinehart (Mike) of Napa, CA; three grandchildren, Ellen Ginn (Wes Barnett) of Memphis, TN, John Ginn (Samantha) of Lebanon, TN and Amanda Rinehart of Salem, OR; two great-grandchildren, Dylan and Marley Barnett; two nieces, Linda Pauzé and Carey Stanton; and his nephew, Lee McIntyre.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Audrey Pearce; his brother, Jimmie McIntyre; and his grandson, James Ginn.

Services for Mr. McIntyre will be held at a later date.

