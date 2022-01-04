Judge sets resentencing trial for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A federal judge in Oklahoma has set a Jan. 28 date for the resentencing of “Tiger King” Joe Exotic.

A federal appeals court in July ruled that Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, should get a shorter sentence.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver determined the trial court wrongly treated two murder-for-hire convictions separately in calculating his prison term.

Madonado-Passage was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in prison.

But the appeals court said the court should have calculated his advisory sentencing range to be between 17 1/2 years and just under 22 years in prison.

