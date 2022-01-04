Keestone Academy opens in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Keestone Academy in Henderson officially opened to the public on Monday.

It’s a childcare facility started by Carlos Schmitt after attending a town hall meeting where Chester County residents voiced they were in need of a full-time daycare.

“That was the primary interest of the citizens that night. Because without childcare, many people cannot go back to work, and that’s essential, that you have a safe, caring environment for your child when you leave them in someone’s presence,” Schmitt said.

From that meeting, his daughter and him decided they had to step up to the plate and open their own childcare facility.

“So since August, until now, we have been working on preparing the center, meeting all state guidelines,” Schmitt said.

The difference between this facility and others in Chester County is that it is full time.

“They do not cover the full work day that most parents that are working need. So we are offering our service from 6:30 in the morning until 6:30 in the evening,” Schmitt said.

Schmitt says if there is a great need for evening childcare, they may be able to offer that as well.

Children ages 6 weeks to 12-years-old are welcome to attend the academy.

They offer an after-school program for youth, as well as a summer program. And they even keep children on holiday breaks.

“We have a lot to offer. Safety is our first thing. We have cameras in rooms. We have plenty of space for all the kids,” said Monica Stout, the Director of Keestone Academy.

There are a total of 24 rooms in the facility, and the daycare can accept over 180 children.

“We have additional space that could be utilized, which could increase the number. So we hope that one day we’ll reach that maximum number, and we’ll always be glad to hopefully expand,” Schmitt said.

If you’re wondering where the academy got its name, Schmitt has the answer!

“My grandson, who is named Keegan. My daughter and her husband and Keegan decided Keestone was preferred, so I accepted their recommendation,” Schmitt said.

If you’d like to tour the facility and get to know staff, Keestone Academy is hosting its open house Sunday, Jan. 9 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

