Kenneth Dale Hoskins, age 50, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday morning, January 3, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Kenneth was born August 6, 1971 in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of Glenda Steward and the late Buford Dale Hoskins. He was employed as a personal host for Wal-Mart and attended Oakland First Baptist Church. He loved his Harley Davidson motorcycle and always looked forward to Bike Fest every year. Kenneth enjoyed hunting and special times with his family.

Mr. Hoskins is survived by his mother, Glenda Steward of Somerville, TN; his companion, Joanna “JoJo” Ryan of Somerville, TN; and two nieces, Hailey Hoskins and Makenzie Hoskins. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Darrell Glen Hoskins.

Funeral Services for Mr. Hoskins will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Billy Adair, pastor of Morris Chapel Baptist Church in Somerville, officiating. Interment will follow in the Hood Cemetery in the Warren Community. A visitation for Mr. Hoskins will be from 12 to 1 P.M. Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Tommy Skelton, Jacob Skelton, Dylan Skelton, Kevin Culver, Jacob Sisk, Armani Steward, Wayne Steward and Rob Steward.

