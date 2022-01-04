LIFELINE in major need of blood donations

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is reporting a major lack in blood donations.

LIFELINE is asking the public to donate blood to help fight this crisis.

You can always visit LIFELINE Blood Services at 183 Sterling Farm Drive in Jackson. Their office hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Dyersburg location can be found at 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday.

You can always check their website for additional details.

And remember, LIFELINE’s Blood Mobile could be making a stop near you!

Check our their schedule for January of 2022 here.