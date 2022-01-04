Polls of the Day: Spending in the City of Jackson
Would you prefer the City of Jackson use the $5.6 million to buy additional industrial land, or for other purposes around the city?
Loading ...
Additionally, should Jackson city leaders give voters and citizens of Jackson a chance to weigh-in before they move forward spending over $12.5 million?
Loading ...
You can read more about the City of Jackson’s spending plans here.
Poll results will be shared during WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4.