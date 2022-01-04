Robin Michelle Trotter Rines, age 54, resident of Lake Cormorant, Mississippi and wife of Charles “Chuck” Rines, departed this life Thursday afternoon, December 30, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Hospital – DeSoto in Southaven, Mississippi.

Robin was born August 2, 1967 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Robert Kirkwood Trotter and Ethel Lorene Gammel Trotter. She was a homemaker throughout her life and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Robin had a hippie soul and enjoyed making crafts, mud riding and listening to old rock-n-roll music. She loved traveling and going to Louisiana was a favorite anniversary trip. Family time was very important to her.

Mrs. Rines is survived by her husband, Chuck Rines of Lake Cormorant, MS; three sons, Dustin Trotter (Rey) of Lake Cormorant, MS, Timothy Trotter (Haley) of Como, MS and Anthony Trotter of Cockrum, MS; and four grandchildren, Ryleigh, Kenzleigh, Wyatt and ElllieMae.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Cyndi Appling and two brothers, Michael Trotter and Steve Trotter.

Memorial Services for Mrs. Rines will be held at 11 A.M. Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland. Interment will be private. A visitation for Mrs. Rines will be from 9 to 11 A.M. Friday, January 7, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

