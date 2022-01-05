LIFELINE reporting extremely low blood donations

JACKSON, Tenn. — Blood donation centers are in need of your help now more than ever.

LIFELINE Blood Services is seeing extremely low donations in blood this week.

Usually bringing in 500 units per week, donations have been slashed into less than half.

As of now, LIFELINE has only collected around 90 units of blood.

Although we’re in a pandemic, blood is needed for other uses, such as transplants, car crashes, childbirth, burns and more.

“There are all kinds of reasons that blood is needed, and most of the time I would say if you’re going to need it, you did not wake up that morning knowing that. So it has to be on the shelves for you when you need it,” said Caitlin Roach, Marketing Manager for LIFELINE Blood Services.

You can always visit LIFELINE Blood Services at 183 Sterling Farm Drive in Jackson. Their office hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Dyersburg location can be found at 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20, and is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday.

You can always check their website for additional details.

And remember, LIFELINE’s Blood Mobile could be making a stop near you!

Check our their schedule for January of 2022 here.