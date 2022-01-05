Mrs. Helen Black King
Mrs. Helen Black King was born on February 15, 1932, in Madison County, Tennessee. She departed this life on December 30, 2021, in Stockbridge, Georgia.
Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon- 7:00 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.
Please keep this family in prayer.
For more information, please call 731-427-1521 or log onto bledsoefuneralhome.com