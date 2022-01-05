Mrs. Helen Black King was born on February 15, 1932, in Madison County, Tennessee. She departed this life on December 30, 2021, in Stockbridge, Georgia.

Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

Open Visitation will be from 12:00 Noon- 7:00 pm Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Bledsoe Funeral Home Chapel.

Please keep this family in prayer.

