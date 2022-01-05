Organizations offering help with heating bills

JACKSON, Tenn. — A drop in temperatures could mean a rise in your heat bill.

Several organizations in West Tennessee are offering ways to help those in need with the extra cost.

Mark Smith with Southwest Human Resource Agency says they have a program called the Low Income Energy Assistance Program.

“Assist people with utility bills, electric or gas. It is usually a one-time payment annually that we can pay directly to a utility company to help offset energy costs,” Smith said.

Smith says they can pay up to $650 to the utility company. The amount of money received depends on certain criteria.

The applicant must have a total household income at or below 60% of the state median income. He says the best way to find out is to apply.

“The eight counties that we serve, they can go there and meet with a representative, get an application, turn that application in, it will be sent to our central office, they will review that application. If the person is eligible, they will be contacted,” Smith said.

The Salvation Army in Jackson is also helping those that need assistance with heat bills.

“With this current crisis of rising bills, the Salvation Army continues to do the mission, which is to help people that are experiencing those crises,” said Lt. Mark Cancia with the Salvation Army.

Cancia says they see about 300 people a month and can help those that meet a certain income criteria.

But he says they are only able to help by the amount of support from the community.

“What often changes is the amount we are able to support. The support from people in our community is extremely valuable during this time because as long as we are funded, we are able to provide the support,” Cancia said.

To get help from the Salvation Army, you can call (731) 422-1271 or visit their location at 125 Allen Avenue.

