11 indicted in connection to alleged drug conspiracy

JACKSON, Tenn. — Eleven people have been indicted in relation to an alleged drug conspiracy.

The news release from the District Attorney’s Office says that an investigation found that drugs were being sent through the postal service.

The release says that law enforcement found over 44 kilograms of marijuana and over 5,000 fentanyl pills, which were being sent through the mail.

The investigation found that the drugs were being shipped from Washington and California to West Tennessee, the release says.

The release says a search warrant was executed on the home of Savontay Laquar Womack-Knight in Washington, where agents found two firearms, over $48,000, jewelry, marijuana, heroin, cocaine, and pills containing fentanyl.

The release says that Womack-Knight would allegedly mail the drugs to Vinson Taylor, Jr. , who would then dispense it among others.

Those facing charges includes:

• Vinson Taylor, Jr.

• Alexis Ballard

• Isaiah A. Gauldin

• Ja’Quon Roberson

• Savontay Laquar Womack-Knight

• Cooper Keeling Hurt

• David LaFonta Ray, Jr.

• Quason Brent Taylor

• Jaci Rinae Neary

• Dwanyae Smith

• Daniel Michael Gutierrez

You can find more local news through the WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News app.