Frigid Wind Chills Tonight, Cold Friday, Rain & Storm Chances this Weekend

Thursday Evening Forecast Update

Thursday Evening Forecast Update for January 6th:

Snow totals varied around West Tennessee today with areas south of I-40 seeing a wintry mix and less then an inch of snow; while areas north of I-40 saw a widespread 1-3″ of snow. As the skies clear tonight, lows will fall into the low teens with a wind chill near zero at times. The next storm system will come through this weekend and will bring some heavy rain showers and maybe a few storms with it. We will have a full recap of today’s snowstorm and more on your weekend forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will begin to clear out tonight and the winds will be around 5-10 MPH out of the northwest. Expect overnight lows falling back into the teens again for Thursday night. Wind chills could approach the single digits by Thursday night and drop down to near zero at times Friday morning. Roads are expected to be slick and black ice could develop in some areas. Be cautious if you need to head out.

FRIDAY:

Friday will start out cold with morning lows in the mid teens and as the day goes on, highs will only reach the upper 20s or low 30s in the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies are expected and the winds will be light out of the northeast. Friday night the winds will start to shift out of the north to the south and that will try to start a warming trend but lows are still expected to be in the upper teens or low 20s Friday night.

THE WEEKEND:

Long range forecast models are hinting at a decent warm up coming the upcoming weekend so expect the snow to melt then. They are also hinting at chances for showers Saturday evening and some storms to return late Saturday into Sunday. As of now, severe weather is not expected as highs are only forecast to reach the 50s this weekend.

We will be keeping an eye on the weekend forecast though as the week progresses. Expect plenty of clouds and Sunday morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Cold weather is expected to move back in Sunday night into Monday morning with lows falling back into the 20s. Next week will start out cool and dry but warm up as the week goes on.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022 as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13