TDOT working to keep West Tennessee roads clear

JACKSON, Tenn. — For the second time in less than a week, West Tennessee is covered in snow!

“We did have a big band of snow come through earlier today that just really came down fast. We can only clear so fast as well, when that snow is coming down hard and fast like it has been this morning,” said Nichole Lawrence, with the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

West Tennessee was hit by several inches of snow, and TDOT is working to make roads safer.

“We will work 24 hours, around the clock until we get the roads passable and clear,” Lawrence said.

Some drivers say they’re being extra cautious while driving in the snow.

“Yes it is slick. They are slushy, but the temperature is going to keep dropping and it will probably be black ice. So just be ready for it. It is coming,” said James Moore, who drove his wife to Jackson.

Black ice is expected, but Lawrence says TDOT will help clear the roads if it happens.

“We’ll monitor the situation, and we’ll call out and go to those hotspots as needed. Your bridges, your overpasses, those are going to freeze first due to that cold air being able to be on top and underneath,” Lawrence said.

She also wants to make sure everyone is safe.

“I can’t stress for folks to be careful, and if they don’t have to be out, to stay in until this is cleared up,” Lawrence said.

Lawrence says you can check for updates to your route on the TDOT SmartWays app.

Find live radar, hour-by-hour forecasts and more in the WBBJ Weather app.