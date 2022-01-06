Tennessee State Parks holding special fundraiser

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Have a favorite state park? Now you can “vote” to show it!

Tennessee State Parks will be accepting donations during January for its My TN State Park fundraiser.

Tennessee State Parks says each dollar donated will count as one vote to the park of your choice, with funds going to projects picked by park staff.

“We know many Tennesseans feel a connection to their state parks, and this is a way for them to feel even more involved with their favorite park,” said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “Our parks enjoy wonderful support, and we are always eager to improve the park experience for our visitors. This competition helps make that happen.”

The fundraiser is broken down into three categories based on the number of visitors to the park.

Voting will end Jan. 31 at 11:59 p.m.

You can vote for your favorite park here.