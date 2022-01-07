Cold Again Tonight, Rain & Weak Storm Returning this Weekend!

Friday Evening Forecast Update for January 7th:

After dropping into the low teens across West Tennessee this morning, it stayed cold all day with highs only in the 20s for most of the area. We will warm to the upper 40s Saturday and mid 50s on Sunday. Showers & weak storms will return Saturday night and stick around until Sunday afternoon. Up to 2 inches of rain could fall this weekend on top of melting snow and that could lead to some minor flooding concerns across the region. We will have more details and your full weather forecast coming up right here.

TONIGHT:

Skies will remain mostly clear tonight and the winds will be light out of the east. The wind chill not be a big factor because the winds are going to be light; but it still could feel into the teens tonight so keep your winter gear handy. Lows tonight will fall down to around 20° and then begin warming into the morning as southerly winds will move back across the region.

THE WEEKEND:

Forecast models are showing at a decent warm up coming this weekend so expect the snow to melt on Saturday. They are also showing rain showers Saturday night and even some weak storms to return late overnight into Sunday morning. As of now, severe weather is not expected, but some brief wind gusts and some thunder will be possible. Although the severe weather threat appears to be low, flooding could become a minor concern in some areas. If we get 1-2″ of rainfall on top of some melting snow, some water levels could become high.

We will be keeping an eye on the weekend forecast over the weekend in the storm team weather center just in case a few of the storms become strong. Highs on Saturday will make in into the upper 40s and highs on Sunday could reach the mid 50s. Expect plenty of clouds and Sunday morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. Cold weather expected to move back in Sunday night into Monday morning with lows falling back into the 20s behind Sunday’s cold front.

MONDAY/TUESDAY:

Next week will start out cool and dry but will warm up some as the week goes on. Plenty of sunshine is likely for the beginning of the week and no rain is in the forecast. Morning lows will be in the mid 20s for both Monday and Tuesday and highs will only reach the low to mid 40s. The wind will come out of the north on Monday and out of the east on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY/THURSDAY:

Temperatures will begin to warm up some again for the middle of next week due to the winds changing direction and coming back out of the south. Highs on Wednesday will be near 50° and low to mid 50s are expected on Thursday. We can’t rule out of a few showers, especially on Thursday but the weather looks mostly dry until the end of the upcoming work week. Partly cloudy skies are likely on Wednesday and more clouds will move in on Thursday as the day goes on as the next system gets a little closer.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see more rounds of winter precipitation in the coming weeks. There could be more chances for severe weather though too as we get going into 2022 as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

