Edna Ruth German Taylor, age 79, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and wife of the late John Samuel Taylor, departed this life Thursday afternoon, January 6, 2022 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett, Tennessee.

Ruth was born March 9, 1942 in Somerville, the daughter of the late Herman German, Sr. and Georgia Belle Stainback German. She was known for her cooking and employed as a cook for Morris Grocery and then Freddie & Clark’s Texaco. Ruth was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed cooking Sunday dinners, gardening, flowering and canning. She loved her children and grandchildren and going on trips with her brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by four sons, Donald Jeff Taylor (Barbara) of Somerville, TN, Bobby Allen Taylor (Lisa) of Somerville, TN, Charles “Eddie” Taylor of Somerville, TN and John S. Taylor, Jr. (Liz) of Whiteville, TN; three sisters, Geraldine Maher of Somerville, TN, Peggy Lee (Albert) of Stanton, TN and Maxine Ferge (Ray) of Somerville, TN; two brothers, Roy Neal German (Mae) of Somerville, TN and John German of Somerville, TN; eight grandchildren, Michael, Dylan, Daphne, Crystal, Pearlie, Allen, Samantha and Genie; and eight great-grandchildren, Kayleigh, Landen, Sydney, Kyndal, Finnley, Bryson, Nora, Emma, Sherrod, Abby, Emily and Brayden.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Samuel Taylor; her parents, Herman and Georgia German; three sisters, Judy Phillips, Kay Rutledge and Betty Ann Williams; and three brothers, Thurman German, Herman German, Jr. and Charles German.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Taylor will be held at 2 P.M. Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville with Bro. David Reeves, pastor of Midway Baptist Church in Whiteville, officiating. He will be assisted by Terry Logan. Interment will follow in the Rehobeth Cemetery near Somerville. A visitation for Mrs. Taylor will be from 12 noon until 2 P.M. Monday, January 10, 2022 at the Peebles Main Funeral Chapel in Somerville.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Allen Taylor, Dylan Taylor, Michael Conrad, Troy Ferge, Kevin Ferge, Christopher German and T.J. Richardson.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.