Josephine Ann Crutchfield, Age 73, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home. Burial to follow in the Providence United Methodist Church Cemetery. A visitation for the Crutchfield Family will be held on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Bells Funeral Home from 10:00 A.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.

Mrs. Josephine was born on April 25, 1947, in Cincinnati, OH to the late Mr. Henry Allen and Mrs. Pollyann Allen. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gadsden and worked for Porter Cable in Jackson for many years. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Mr. Jimmy Crutchfield; one daughter: Mary Ann Crutchfield; four brothers: Everett Allen, Tom Allen, Jr. Allen, Jimmy Cornett; one sister: Gerthel Johnson.

She is survived by three daughters: Kathy Mosier (Kevin) of Gadsden, TN, Diane McCann (Kenneth) of Humboldt, TN, Theresa Ann Dixon of Humboldt, TN; two brothers: Lloyd Allen of Paris, TN, Clayton Cornett (Nancy) of Indianapolis, IN; one sister: Carol Broches of OH; two sister in laws: Shirley Mitchell of OK and Pairlee Runions of Gadsden, TN; her special friends: John and Susan Denton; She leaves a legacy of 15 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and also her beloved fur baby “Dusty”.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made toward funeral expenses to the Bells Funeral Home.