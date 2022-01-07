Funeral service for Mother Martha “Mommie” Weddle, age 85, will be Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 12:00 PM at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church in Denmark, TN. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Mrs. Weddle died Monday, January 3, 2022 at Jackson General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Weddle will be Monday, January 10, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home.

For additional information contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.

