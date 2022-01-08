Cold kills 22 stuck in cars in heavy snow at Pakistan resort

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say at least 22 people, including 10 children, died in a popular mountain resort town in Pakistan after being stuck in their vehicles overnight during a heavy snowstorm.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed says more than 4 feet of snow fell in the area of the Murree Hills resort overnight Friday and early Saturday, trapping thousands of cars on roadways.

Rescue services physician Abdur Rehman says most died of hypothermia while others may have died of carbon monoxide poisoning after running their car heaters for a long period of time.

Murree is a popular winter resort town that attracts well over a million tourists annually.

