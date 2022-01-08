N. Carolina man charged in wife’s death; daughter unharmed

SANFORD, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina man has been charged in connection with the death of his wife after authorities tracked him to Tennessee, where they found his daughter unharmed after she was reported missing, police said.

Brent James Bockes, 50, was taken into custody on Wednesday by deputies from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and officers with the Murfreesboro Police Department in Tennessee, news outlets reported.

Bockes is charged with first-degree murder, robbery and larceny of a motor vehicle, according to Sanford police.

Riley Harper Bockes, 3, who had been the subject of an Amber Alert, was found unharmed, police said.

