Jackson Bridal Show offers a one-stop wedding shop

JACKSON, Tenn. — Wedding bells are ringing throughout Jackson as businesses and residents gathered to plan their special day.

The Carl Perkins Civic Center hosted an event today exclusively for newlyweds to be.

Officials at the center say this event took over a month to plan and two days to set up.

They also said this has been a long tradition here in Jackson and they’re hoping to help newly engaged couples plan their dream weddings.

“Well, today it is our 26th Jackson Bridal Show here at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. It started in 1995 and only had one year off and that was last year. So we’re really excited to get back into action helping brides plan their special day,” said event coordinator, Tad Pole.

Pole says the goal was to make everything convenient for brides and grooms to be.

He also says he wants to take away the frustration of finding the right help for those looking to get married.

“It’s really nice to be able to put an event together, where brides all over West TN can come to one location and plan their whole wedding day. They get from before I do, to the wedding day, and to after I do. So it’s really nice to put something together to help brides plan that special day,” Pole said.

Vendors from all over Jackson and Madison County gathered at the civic center in hopes of finding new clients. One vendor in particular says they are the one-stop shop for any brides and grooms looking for that special deal.

“We have a full booth here, where we do hair, makeup, accessories, and full wedding receptions. So our booth is here, basically, to show you that we can fulfill your whole wedding day and all of that. So we’re here for major things,” said Stephanie Wilbourn, owner Sexes by Stephanie.

One father says he’s here to help his daughter find the right match for her.

“We were looking for a bartender for part of the reception. Catering, dress, basically everything. About the only thing we’ve got done is the venue,” said customer Vince Allen.

One bride says she’s in a hurry to find that one place to book her honeymoon, and says she has advice for all the brides to be.

“Start early, cause everything just creeps up on you so fast,” said customer Velvet Long.

The bridal show is held once a year and is the largest event of its kind here in West TN. So if you’re looking to get married soon mark your calendars for that one stop shop.