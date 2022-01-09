Keestone Academy hosts open house

HENDERSON, Tenn. — After opening their doors less than a week ago, Keestone Academy in Henderson hosted its open house for current and potential parents.

The day care is the first full time child care service in Chester county, open from 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m., five days a week.

Since the opening, the academy has put the finishing touches on their classrooms.

As of now, the school has around 75 children but the goal is to have 180 students.

“This is a great opportunity for the adults that need to get back into the workforce. They can bring their children here into a safe environment and they can go off to work, knowing that the children are going to be well cared for,” says Keestone Academy owner, Carlos Schmitt.

The academy hopes to utilize all of their space in order to serve more students as time continues.