Local family hosts benefit concert for son’s medical treatment

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Family, friends and members of the community gathered at Allen Baptist church in Brownsville for Ben Rodgers’ benefit concert.

“The concert tonight is to fund the hyperbaric chamber that we’re hoping to purchase for our home so we can continue that treatment ,” says mother of Ben Rodgers, Katherine Rodgers.

The family says after seeing the significant progress Ben has made, this chamber would be a huge help.

“It will help tremendously so, we’ve only done one round of treatment so far and with that treatment we saw a lot of really good results in his muscle tone. He’s sleeping better, vomiting less, just a lot of things that make his quality of life better,” says Rodgers.

Tonight the family’s goal is to raise 20,00 dollars for the chamber. That way, they can minimize their traveling.

“We won’t have to travel to Louisiana and we won’t have to pay a fee to use someone else’s chamber and travel to do that too. We can do it in the comfort of our own home,” Rodgers says.

The concert featured two musical groups, Endless Highway and the Lefevre Quartet, performing some of their biggest hits for an even bigger cause.

“We’ve been friends with them for many years and for us, to have this opportunity to contribute and to raise funds for this precious family is an honor for us,” says Lefevre Quartet member, Mike Lefevre.

With so much support from the community, the Rodgers family is nothing but grateful.

“We’re just really humble that people would go out of their way to do things like have a benefit concert and the man who is catering the barbecue, for people to eat. We are just extremely grateful and really humble,” says Katherine Rodgers.

The Rodgers family says there will be even more fundraisers in the future to help Ben and everything that he needs.