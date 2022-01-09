Nicholas Gage Sampson

WBBJ Staff,

Nicholas Gage Sampson, age 20, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in Dyersburg, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 5:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Bells Funeral Home from 3:00 P.M. until the service hour at 5:00 P.M.

Nicholas was born in Jackson, TN on December 28, 2001. He attended the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and was a certified welder. Nicholas was a member of the McCullough Baptist Church of Dyersburg. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather: Charles Dwight Biggers; and his half-brother: Cameron “Cam” Sampson.

He is survived by his mother: Dana Lynn Hallam Biggers of Dyersburg, TN; his father: Terrance King of Dyersburg, TN; five half-sisters: Jakya King, Haley Shelton, Alyssa Haynes, Evionanna Carter, Maeanna Carter; and his two half-brothers: Adrain Carter and Terrance Carter; his paternal grandparents: Doris King Lynum (William) of Detroit, MI; his Maternal Grandmother: Brenda Joyce White; and Uncle: Michael Biggers (Gayle) and His best friend since 3rd grade: Brigham Kent of Dyersburg, TN;

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Brad Biggers, Brandon Biggers, Skyler McCaig, Andrew Scott, Andrew Hickmon, Jace Strayhorn and Nathaniel Brandon.

