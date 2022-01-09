Nicholas Gage Sampson, age 20, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, in Dyersburg, TN. Funeral Services will be conducted on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 5:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Bells Funeral Home. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the Bells Funeral Home from 3:00 P.M. until the service hour at 5:00 P.M.

Nicholas was born in Jackson, TN on December 28, 2001. He attended the Tennessee College of Applied Technology and was a certified welder. Nicholas was a member of the McCullough Baptist Church of Dyersburg. He will be greatly missed by all that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather: Charles Dwight Biggers; and his half-brother: Cameron “Cam” Sampson.

He is survived by his mother: Dana Lynn Hallam Biggers of Dyersburg, TN; his father: Terrance King of Dyersburg, TN; five half-sisters: Jakya King, Haley Shelton, Alyssa Haynes, Evionanna Carter, Maeanna Carter; and his two half-brothers: Adrain Carter and Terrance Carter; his paternal grandparents: Doris King Lynum (William) of Detroit, MI; his Maternal Grandmother: Brenda Joyce White; and Uncle: Michael Biggers (Gayle) and His best friend since 3rd grade: Brigham Kent of Dyersburg, TN;

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Brad Biggers, Brandon Biggers, Skyler McCaig, Andrew Scott, Andrew Hickmon, Jace Strayhorn and Nathaniel Brandon.