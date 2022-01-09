1935-2022

Sally Hudson Swain of Paris, Tennessee, died at her home on Friday, January 7, 2022. She was 86.

Her body is to be cremated and a private celebration of life will be planned for a later date in Wimauma, Florida.

Ms. Swain was born on August 6, 1935 in Springfield, Missouri, to Paul and Georgia Smith Hudson, both preceded.

She was married on December 3, 1955 to Julian Jackson Swain, Sr., preceded May 7, 2015.

She is survived by her sons; Julian Jackson (Fran) Swain, Jr. Paris, Tennessee and Shawn Branic (Rene`) Swain, Eagleville, Tennessee.

She leaves behind several grandchildren; Brenda Swain (Chase) Percer, Shea Whitson, and Branic Jackson Swain.

Ms. Swain is survived by one sister; Kay Hudson (Tom) Browder, Georgia.

Ms. Swain was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She retired from Fed Ex with over 20 years of service.

Sally volunteered her time as a “Pink Lady” at Henry County Medical Center.

She enjoyed gardening and working in her yard but was most passionate about taking care of her dogs, as well as seeing that her neighbor’s dogs were given enough

walks and exercise.

For more information contact, McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc., Paris, TN 38242 at (731)642-1441.