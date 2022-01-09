Thomas Ray Roland, age 85, passed away on Friday, January 7, 2022, at his home in Jackson, TN. Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. at the Poplar Corner Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mr. Roland was born on July 21, 1936, to the late Mr. Edgar Freeland Roland and Sarah Thomas Roland. He worked for over 28 years with Eli Witt Company as a warehouse foreman.

He is also preceded in death by five brothers: John “Trigger” Roland, Jim Roland, Bill Roland, Joe Roland, Charles “Charlie” Roland; four sisters: Betty Roland Darden, Annie Andrews, Theola Haynes and Dorothy Mayfield.

He is survived by his wife of over 60 years: Mrs. Nancy Johnson Roland of Jackson, TN; one son: Thomas “Tommy” Ray Roland, Jr. of Jackson, TN; one daughter: Lisa Camp of Humboldt, TN; He leaves a legacy of four grandchildren: Hayley Rogers, Cassie Roland, Catherine Camp Hopkins, Leigh Elizabeth Camp; and three great-grandsons: Eli Terry, Brayden Hopkins, and Christian Hopkins.

Serving as Honorary Pallbearers are Rick Roland, Scott Roland, Freeland Scott, Will Scott, Johnathan Roland and Jason Roland.