Three dead after Blount County house fire

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement officials are investigating after three people died in a house fire in Maryville.

According to news reports, the Blount County Sherriff’s Office and Blount County Fire Department responded to a house fire on Friday.

Officials say the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene.

Three victims found in the fire were taken to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Investigators have not yet released the names of the victims.

The Blount County Fire Investigation Response Team is investigating the cause and origin of the fire. Eight fire trucks and 14 firefighters responded to the call.

For more news happening across the state, click here.